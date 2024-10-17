Short Interest in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Expands By 7.0%

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 666,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Arteris has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.54.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIP

Insider Activity at Arteris

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,350.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,513.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,350.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,513.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,226.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,360 shares of company stock worth $988,781 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Arteris by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,504,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Arteris by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.