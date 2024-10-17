Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Rises By 5.3%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,749,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 1,660,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

