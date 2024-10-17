Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Expands By 9.6%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,028,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 9,149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100,280.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

GPFOF opened at C$2.44 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of C$1.88 and a 52-week high of C$3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.55.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.