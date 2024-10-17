Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Decreases By 6.6%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

