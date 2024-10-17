Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Grows By 8.2%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 965.3 days.

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

