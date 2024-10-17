Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Decreases By 8.7%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KAO Price Performance

KAO stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. KAO has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Get KAO alerts:

About KAO

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.