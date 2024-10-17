SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Compass Point

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Compass Point from $64.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SITC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Shares of SITC opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

