Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

LUV stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

View Our Latest Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.