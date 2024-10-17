Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,923,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270,110 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after buying an additional 12,013,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,543,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

