Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.59. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 2,818 shares traded.
Spartan Delta Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.
About Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.