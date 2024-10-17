SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $849,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 303,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $573.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

