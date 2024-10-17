StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
