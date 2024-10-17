Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $2.58. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 24,647 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRM. Craig Hallum upgraded Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
