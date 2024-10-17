Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.15% of CF Industries worth $23,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $7,608,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 119,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

