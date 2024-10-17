Swedbank AB Buys 133,326 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,326 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $43,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,006,000 after purchasing an additional 790,596 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,374,000 after purchasing an additional 716,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.89.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average is $149.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.