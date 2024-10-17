Swedbank AB Buys 403 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 175.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FDX opened at $271.91 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.05. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

