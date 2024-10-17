Swedbank AB Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,063 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 260.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 845,490 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

