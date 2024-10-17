Swedbank AB Has $19.20 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.14% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $19,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.7 %

AMH stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

