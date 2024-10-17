Swedbank AB Has $20.25 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Workday by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.40. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

