Swedbank AB Purchases 35,305 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $26,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,069,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,469,000 after purchasing an additional 240,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,237,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,218,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,630,000 after buying an additional 153,715 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,035,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after buying an additional 178,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

