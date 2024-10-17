Swedbank AB Purchases 855 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Swedbank AB grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $39,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $12,548,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $822,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.3 %

PNC stock opened at $189.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.07 and its 200 day moving average is $166.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $229,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,249 shares in the company, valued at $101,241,065. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $229,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,249 shares in the company, valued at $101,241,065. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.