Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of IQVIA worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $233.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.14 and its 200 day moving average is $231.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

