Swedbank AB Sells 156 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,148 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $37,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $289.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $289.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

