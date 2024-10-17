Swedbank AB Sells 19,374 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $24,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

