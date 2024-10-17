Swedbank AB Sells 663 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $34,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

