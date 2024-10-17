Swedbank AB Trims Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,340 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

