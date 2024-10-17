Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.84 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 160.90 ($2.10). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 160.15 ($2.09), with a volume of 16,292,781 shares trading hands.

TW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,287.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,285.71%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

