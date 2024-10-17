TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,889 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $234,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,721.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,468. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $121.37 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

