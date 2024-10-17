The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,997 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,714 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 273,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE WTTR opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.65. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

