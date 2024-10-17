The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,491 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Camping World were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1,473.4% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,321.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Camping World Stock Up 2.4 %

Camping World stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.25 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

