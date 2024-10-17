The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 217 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 152.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth $725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,872,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth $21,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %

USLM stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.85. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $103.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,684. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

