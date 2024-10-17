The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,141 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cadre were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Stock Performance

Cadre stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Cadre had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

