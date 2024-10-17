The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vicor were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,788.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

