The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $62,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

