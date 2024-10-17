The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTG. BTIG Research began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE CMTG opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.49. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a current ratio of 28.19.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

