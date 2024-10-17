The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $378,000 Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KGS opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.36%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.