The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $455,000 Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after buying an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1,396.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

