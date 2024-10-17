The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $464,000 Stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Matterport were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,598,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,021,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,816,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 856,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 758,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 520,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 17,599 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $74,443.77. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 539,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,467.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Zinn sold 17,476 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $73,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,965.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 17,599 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $74,443.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 539,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,467.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 494,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,982. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

