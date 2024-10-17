The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 222.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 37.5% during the second quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 96,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

