The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 440,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 766,205 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 279,370 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 455,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 85,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 616,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,040 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 123,891 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $122,652.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,549,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,453,854.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 223,424 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $225,658.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,734,703 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,050.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 123,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $122,652.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,549,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,453,854.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,894 shares of company stock worth $365,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

