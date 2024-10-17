The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,097 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 47.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $27,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

