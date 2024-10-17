The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $704.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.48. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

