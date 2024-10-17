The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kenon were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kenon by 150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kenon during the second quarter valued at $2,317,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Kenon during the second quarter valued at $4,371,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEN opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

