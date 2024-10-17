The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.88 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 401,599 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNK
The Rank Group Stock Down 0.9 %
The Rank Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The Rank Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Rank Group
In other news, insider Richard Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($29,772.79). Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.
The Rank Group Company Profile
The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Rank Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.