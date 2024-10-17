The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.88 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 401,599 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The company has a market cap of £409.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,940.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The Rank Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Richard Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($29,772.79). Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

