The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $28,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after buying an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.63.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $242.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $243.79.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

