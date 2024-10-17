Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Trading Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46. 408,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 628,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

