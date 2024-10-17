Thomas W. Powell Sells 2,451 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $642,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,628,328 shares in the company, valued at $426,784,768.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $280.39 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $281.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 18.0% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

