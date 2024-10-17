Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

