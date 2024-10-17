Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

