Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $31,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSJN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 251.3% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61.

